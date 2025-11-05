4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Bronx apartment, source says

The Brief Four people were found dead in a suspected Bronx murder-suicide, according to a police source. All four were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A firearm was reportedly recovered.



Four people were found dead on Wednesday morning in a suspected murder-suicide inside a Bronx apartment, according to a police source who spoke with FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler.

What we know:

Police discovered the unconscious individuals around 9:45 a.m. inside the apartment located on Lacombe Avenue in the Castle Hill section. According to police, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The source said the victims included a 75-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a man in his 20s. The victims were found with trauma to their bodies, the source said. A firearm was reportedly recovered.

What we don't know:

The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of the deaths. The victims have yet to be identified.