NYC Broadway Week begins today: How to get 2-for-1 tickets

New York City Broadway Week is here and that means major ticket deals.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Sept. 15, enjoy discounted rates on your favorite shows.

A exterior view of the Palace Theatre at the opening night of "West Side Story" on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

During the week, tickets will be 50% off plus taxes and fees, according to the website.

Disclaimer though, the discount is only for select seats at each production’s discretion and not all seats for the performance are eligible for the 2-for-1 offer.

There are no refunds, the website said, and all sales are final.

NYC Broadway Week Shows

There are 23 Broadway shows included in the discount, including "Hamilton," and "Wicked."

"The Hills of California"

"Hamilton"

"The Great Gatsby"

"The Roommate"

"Job"

"The Notebook"

"The Lion King"

"MJ"

"Water for Elephants"

"The Book of Mormon"

"Aladdin"

"Six The Musical"

"& Juliet"

"Wicked"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

"Hadestown"

"Stereophonic"

"Back to the Future"

"Chicago"

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

"Once Upon a Mattress"

"Suffs"

Broadway Week in NYC

There is a two-ticket minimum for the Broadway Week discount.

Check the NYC Broadway page to see what is available.

Score 2-for-1 tickets with code BWYWKF24.