NYC Broadway Week returns: 2-for-1 ticket deals for 24 shows in September

article

NYC's Broadway Week is back!

What we know:

Broadway patrons have the opportunity to get 2-for-1 tickets to 24 different shows for performances between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21, according to New York City Tourism + Conventions.

The deals are available twice a year in an effort to make Broadway more financially accessible. The cost of an average Broadway ticket ranges from $100 to $150, so the 2-for-1 deal significantly lowers the cost for those who might not otherwise pay to see a show. The promotion works by discounting tickets by 50% on orders of two or more.

What they're saying:

"NYC Broadway Week is a celebrated tradition in our city, providing visitors with access to world-class productions found nowhere else in the world," Julie Coker, president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions, said in a statement. "Since its inception in 2011, the program has provided significant support to New York City's dynamic Broadway theater industry, generating over $196 million in revenue."

"From groundbreaking musicals to timeless classics, Broadway is the heartbeat of New York City, and with NYC Broadway Week, we are, once again, making sure that more New Yorkers and visitors can enjoy the magic of the stage," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

NYC Broadway Week shows

The participating shows are:

& Juliet

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Buena Vista Social Club

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Chicago

Death Becomes Her

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell's Kitchen

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

The Lion King

Mamma Mia!

Maybe Happy Ending

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

MJ The Musical

Oh, Mary!

Operation Mincemeat

The Outsiders

Punch

Six The Musical

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Wicked

What you can do:

Tickets went on sale yesterday, so get them soon. Use code NYCBW400 to take advantage of the promotion or code NYCUP400 to get upgraded seats. For tickets and more information, click here.