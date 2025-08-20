NYC Broadway Week returns: 2-for-1 ticket deals for 24 shows in September
NEW YORK - NYC's Broadway Week is back!
What we know:
Broadway patrons have the opportunity to get 2-for-1 tickets to 24 different shows for performances between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21, according to New York City Tourism + Conventions.
The deals are available twice a year in an effort to make Broadway more financially accessible. The cost of an average Broadway ticket ranges from $100 to $150, so the 2-for-1 deal significantly lowers the cost for those who might not otherwise pay to see a show. The promotion works by discounting tickets by 50% on orders of two or more.
What they're saying:
"NYC Broadway Week is a celebrated tradition in our city, providing visitors with access to world-class productions found nowhere else in the world," Julie Coker, president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions, said in a statement. "Since its inception in 2011, the program has provided significant support to New York City's dynamic Broadway theater industry, generating over $196 million in revenue."
"From groundbreaking musicals to timeless classics, Broadway is the heartbeat of New York City, and with NYC Broadway Week, we are, once again, making sure that more New Yorkers and visitors can enjoy the magic of the stage," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.
NYC Broadway Week shows
The participating shows are:
& Juliet
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
Buena Vista Social Club
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Chicago
Death Becomes Her
The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hell's Kitchen
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
The Lion King
Mamma Mia!
Maybe Happy Ending
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
MJ The Musical
Oh, Mary!
Operation Mincemeat
The Outsiders
Punch
Six The Musical
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Wicked
What you can do:
Tickets went on sale yesterday, so get them soon. Use code NYCBW400 to take advantage of the promotion or code NYCUP400 to get upgraded seats. For tickets and more information, click here.
The Source: The article above was written using information from New York City Tourism + Conventions and Newsweek.