NYC Broadway Week 2024: 2-for-1 tickets now available for purchase
NEW YORK CITY - As of today, 2-for-1 tickets can be purchased for NYC Broadway Week.
Broadway Week kicks off from Sept. 3-15.
Instead of one free ticket for every full-price ticket, all tickets will be issued at 50% off their original price (plus applicable taxes and fees).
Shows participating in Broadway Week include:
- Chicago
- The Notebook
- Hamilton
- Back to the Future
- Once Upon a Mattress
- The Book of Mormon
- Hadestown
- Six
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Water for Elephants
- Aladdin
- Best of the Year
- Hell’s Kitchen
- & Juliet
- Suffs
- The Roommate
- Job
- The Lion King
- Moulin Rouge! The Muscial
- Wicked
- MJ
- The Hills of California
- The Great Gatsby
Use the code BWYWKF24 to score tickets.
