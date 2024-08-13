NYC Broadway Week 2024: 2-for-1 tickets now available for purchase

As of today, 2-for-1 tickets can be purchased for NYC Broadway Week.

Broadway Week kicks off from Sept. 3-15.

Instead of one free ticket for every full-price ticket, all tickets will be issued at 50% off their original price (plus applicable taxes and fees).

Shows participating in Broadway Week include:

Chicago The Notebook Hamilton Back to the Future Once Upon a Mattress The Book of Mormon Hadestown Six Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Water for Elephants Aladdin Best of the Year Hell’s Kitchen & Juliet Suffs The Roommate Job The Lion King Moulin Rouge! The Muscial Wicked MJ The Hills of California The Great Gatsby

Use the code BWYWKF24 to score tickets.

