NYC Broadway Week 2024: 2-for-1 tickets now available for purchase

Updated  August 13, 2024 5:36pm EDT
"The Notebook" is one of several shows offering discounted tickets for Broadway Week next month.

NEW YORK CITY - As of today, 2-for-1 tickets can be purchased for NYC Broadway Week.

Broadway Week kicks off from Sept. 3-15.

Instead of one free ticket for every full-price ticket, all tickets will be issued at 50% off their original price (plus applicable taxes and fees).

Shows participating in Broadway Week include:

Donna McKechnie's 'Wicked' return to Broadway

Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie is back on Broadway doing eight shows a week for the first time in nearly three decades. The star, whose place in theater history was cemented with the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "A Chorus Line", is trading her iconic character’s signature shade of red for Oz green and stepping into the role of "Madame Morrible" in ‘Wicked’. FOX 5 NY's Natasha Verma reports.

  1. Chicago
  2. The Notebook
  3. Hamilton
  4. Back to the Future
  5. Once Upon a Mattress
  6. The Book of Mormon
  7. Hadestown
  8. Six
  9. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  10. Water for Elephants
  11. Aladdin
  12. Best of the Year
  13. Hell’s Kitchen
  14. & Juliet
  15. Suffs
  16. The Roommate
  17. Job
  18. The Lion King
  19. Moulin Rouge! The Muscial
  20. Wicked
  21. MJ
  22. The Hills of California
  23. The Great Gatsby

Use the code BWYWKF24 to score tickets.

For more information, click here.