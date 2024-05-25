NYC beaches open for Memorial Day Weekend

As of 10 a.m., all eight of New York City's beaches are open for Memorial Day Weekend and will remain open through September 8.

Beachgoers can expect to see more lifeguard chairs filled as well after Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that more beaches and pools will be open this summer after a union deal that will permanently improve the pay of city lifeguards to $22 an hour, along with a $1,000 per year bonus for returning lifeguards.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

So far, 560 new recruits have joined the training program, more than last year, but in order to be fully staffed, the city needs 1,500 lifeguards.

As a result, certain sections of beaches will be unguarded and marked with red flags. Swimming is strictly prohibited in these areas and outside lifeguard hours.

According to a new report by Travel + Leisure magazine, Rockaway Beach in Queens and Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn make up two of the nation's 25 best beaches.

The city's outdoor pools are expected to open in a little over a month, on June 27.