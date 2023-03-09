JASA: Seniors are using their golden years to tap into art

Scanning the room at this JASA facility in the east village and you'll find so many different kinds of fine art. What you cannot see, is the age or skill level of the artist.

"I never really considered myself an artist, although I used to sketch, draw paint," says artist Randy Daughtry.

All of this, compiled by a 55 and over crowd, using their golden years to tap into their inner artist.

"I never considered myself a great artist, but at my age now, I am a Picasso! I'm famous!," says artist Iris Franco.

Iris Franco is a singer by trade, now dabbling in charcoals.

"It feels like it feels marvelous!" says Franco.

Iris and Randy honed their skills as part of JASA’s seniors art program..

Jasa offers a variety of programing all around the city and some, like their art classes are a kind of continuing education.

For some artist, it has allowed them to show off a longtime hobby. For others, it's opened up a whole new life, post retirement.

"Now, at my age, I went back to school, and I’m getting a major in art!... Something I always wanted to do. What I’m going to do with a degree. I don't know, but have to!" says Franco.

Perhaps most importantly, It is putting a spotlight on an entire population, Often overlooked, undervalued And under-appreciated.

Until now.

"We still are worth something. We still can contribute. We are still valuable citizens," says Daughtry.

All the art is available on JASA’s website: JASA.org.

All proceeds benefit Jasa.