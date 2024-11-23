This NYC arcade guarantees a prize for every claw machine player

A new arcade on Manhattan's Upper East Side is offering a fresh take on the classic claw machine game – guaranteeing every player a prize.

Horae Play, which opened last week, features 40 claw machines stocked with over 50 different plush toys. The arcade's name combines "hooray!" with the concept of pure joy.

"We wanted everybody to really be happy here," said co-owner Wally Xiang. "We wanted to provide a pure form of entertainment."

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Wally Xiang and Elena Wang, Horae Play was inspired by their childhood memories of playing claw machines in China, as well as their 6-year-old daughter Charlotte's love for the game. The couple also operates a successful arcade in Queens.

For $10, visitors receive 10 tokens, with the number of tokens required per play varying depending on the size of the prize. Players can also trade up for larger toys.

"It's a fun family activity," said Wang. "We were fans of claw machines when we were kids, and now our daughter is obsessed with them too."

In just its first week, Horae Play has become a popular spot for local families, hosting birthday parties and holiday celebrations. Parents have praised it as the perfect rainy-day outing where kids are guaranteed to walk away with a prize.

Looking ahead, Horae Play plans to expand beyond toys. The owners will soon introduce anime-themed ice cream and are organizing community outreach events.

"We're collaborating with PS6 next month," Wang revealed. "We'll bring a claw machine to their winter activity for students to play for free."

Horae Play puts a guaranteed-win twist on the traditional claw machine, ensuring every visitor leaves with a prize and a smile.