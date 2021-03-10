NYC apartment hunting through TikTok

New Yorkers have been trading skyscrapers for the suburbs for more than a year now. But a steady decline in city dwellers is prompting a new trend on TikTok.

"People actually enjoy seeing real estate stuff. This is insane," real estate broker Alexander Zahkarin said. "And people make decisions about the apartments they're going to be living in."

Zahkarin has more than 78,000 followers on TikTok. He has rented more than a dozen New York City apartments a month as millennials look to move out and find a place of their own.

TikTok also has a commenting feature on the app, allowing users to discuss the listings as well as ask questions.