NYC air quality is 'moderate': Air quality index breakdown

The Brief The air quality index (AQI) for New York City is currently 100, according to AirGov. Here's a closer look at what that number actually represents.



The air quality in New York City has been deemed "moderate" – let's break down what that means.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the Statue of Liberty as seen from a Brooklyn pier on July 15, 2026 in New York City. New York City is under an Air Quality Health Advisory as the Canadian and Great Lakes wildfire s Expand

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The air quality index (AQI) for New York City is currently 100, according to AirGov.

Here is a closer look at what the numbers represent:

0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.

51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.

101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.

151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.

201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.

301+: Emergency conditions.