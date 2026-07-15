NYC air quality is 'moderate': Air quality index breakdown
NEW YORK - The air quality in New York City has been deemed "moderate" – let's break down what that means.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the Statue of Liberty as seen from a Brooklyn pier on July 15, 2026 in New York City. New York City is under an Air Quality Health Advisory as the Canadian and Great Lakes wildfire s
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The air quality index (AQI) for New York City is currently 100, according to AirGov.
Here is a closer look at what the numbers represent:
- 0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.
- 51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.
- 101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.
- 151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.
- 201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.
- 301+: Emergency conditions.
The Source: This article includes information provided by AirGov.