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NYC air quality is 'moderate': Air quality index breakdown

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FOX 5 NY
New York
Published July 15, 2026 3:43 PM EDT
Published July 15, 2026 3:43 PM EDT
NYC heat wave: Temps could climb near 100 as humidity builds
NYC heat wave: Temps could climb near 100 as humidity builds

NYC heat wave: Temps could climb near 100 as humidity builds

FOX 5’s Mike Woods has the latest NYC-area forecast as the city faces the possibility of another heat wave. Central Park barely hit 90 degrees yesterday, and temperatures are expected to climb even higher today. The forecast calls for a clear but hazy start, with warm temperatures, sticky humidity and highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100 in some spots. A cold front is expected to bring changes later, but not before another hot day across the region.

The Brief

    • The air quality index (AQI) for New York City is currently 100, according to AirGov.
    • Here's a closer look at what that number actually represents.

NEW YORK - The air quality in New York City has been deemed "moderate" – let's break down what that means.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the Statue of Liberty as seen from a Brooklyn pier on July 15, 2026 in New York City. New York City is under an Air Quality Health Advisory as the Canadian and Great Lakes wildfire s

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The air quality index (AQI) for New York City is currently 100, according to AirGov.

Here is a closer look at what the numbers represent:

  • 0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.
  • 51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.
  • 101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.
  • 151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.
  • 201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.
  • 301+: Emergency conditions.

The Source: This article includes information provided by AirGov.

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