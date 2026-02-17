NYC 2026 Lunar New Year Guide: Things to do, traditions and superstitions

The Brief Lunar New Year begins Tuesday, ushering in the Year of the Horse and weeks of celebrations across New York City. In 2026, the Horse takes its place as the seventh animal in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle. Unlucky numbers are 1 and 6, while black and blue are considered unlucky colors. Chinatown’s annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival returns Sunday, March 1. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and marks its 28th anniversary this year.



Here's your guide to the holiday season in the city.

What we know:

The holiday, also known as Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, marks the start of a new year on the lunisolar calendar and is celebrated by millions around the world.

In 2026, the Horse takes its place as the seventh animal in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle, following the Snake and preceding the Goat.

Recent Years of the Horse include 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966 and 1954. The next Year of the Horse will arrive in 2038.

Each Lunar New Year is associated with specific symbols of luck.

For those born in the Year of the Horse, lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

Lucky colors include red, pink and purple, and the lucky direction is southeast.

Things considered to be unlucky in Year of the Horse

Unlucky numbers are 1 and 6, while black and blue are considered unlucky colors.

Northwest is viewed as an unlucky direction.

To ward off misfortune, people often wear red during that year.

Chinatown’s annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival returns Sunday, March 1.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and marks its 28th anniversary this year.

The celebration features dragon dancing, martial arts performers, colorful costumes and firecrackers.

The parade route begins on Mott Street, continues to Chatham Square, moves along East Broadway toward the Manhattan Bridge and concludes on Forsyth Street near Grand Street and Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

More information is available at betterchinatown.com.

Lunar New Year preparations are underway across the city.

99 Ranch Market

Shoppers can visit 99 Ranch Market for traditional ingredients used in dishes like dumplings and spring rolls, along with red decorations and festive gifts that symbolize luck and prosperity.

Hudson Yards

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards is celebrating from Feb. 2 through Feb. 22 with special activations and performances.

Visitors can see two 12-foot-tall horse sculptures surrounded by flowers, lanterns and hand fans in honor of the Year of the Horse. Traditional red envelopes are also part of the festivities.

Hudson Yards is hosting free lantern-making workshops on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. outside Bronx Brewery.

Reservations are required.

On Feb. 7 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., visitors can watch traditional lion dances and Dunhuang dance performances.

On Feb. 21 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Dunhuang dance and Shaolin Kung Fu performances will take the stage.

Shoppers who spend $188 or more in same-day receipts will receive a ticket to Vessel.

Those who spend $588 or more will receive a lucky red envelope. HY+ members who spend $188 or more will also receive a lucky red envelope. Prizes include complimentary wine, gift cards, pastries and discounts from participating retailers and restaurants.

Edge

Edge is offering 20% off general admission tickets with promo code "LUNAR20" for visits booked between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22. Sunset tickets are excluded.

The Vessel

Vessel will be illuminated in red through Feb. 28 and will reopen for the season on Feb. 27.

The celebration at Hudson Yards runs through Feb. 22 at 20 Hudson Yards in Manhattan.