An upstate woman was killed in her home by her own dogs. Her husband came home to find her dying on the living room floor.

The New York State Police say it happened Saturday at around 4 p.m. in Pleasant Valley.

Dutchess County 911 got an emergency call for a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, identified as 67-year-old Arlene Renna, was found unconscious on the living room floor.

She died at the scene from her injuries.

Police determined the wounds, and circumstances were consistent with a dog attack. Two Coonhounds are kept in the home as pets.

Both dogs were secured by Dutchess County SCPA. No one else was home at the time of the attack.

The investigation conducted by the New York State Place did not reveal any indications of foul play. The fate of the dogs will be determined by a court judge.

According to the American Kennel Club, Coonhounds are generally sweet, mellow and sociable animals but are tenacious when pursuing prey.