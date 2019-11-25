NY Waterway resumes regular ferry routes

article

New York Waterway has returned most of its ferry routes to regular service between New Jersey and New York City.

Service was reduced earlier Monday after Coast Guard inspectors found 23 of its 32 ferries "operationally unfit" and decided the problems justified suspending service.

An NY Waterway spokesman says all routes but one will operate normal service for the Monday evening commute.

Liberty Harbor service between Jersey City and New York will operate every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

