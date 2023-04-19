NY unveils new crackdown on speeding in construction zones

Officials in New York are stepping up their efforts to crack down on speeding in construction zones.

Road signs will now remind drivers that cameras in active work zones are rolling and drivers going above the posted speed limit will be ticketed.

"The camera is going to be placed in an active work zone when there are boots on the ground," said Stephen Canzoneri with the New York State Department of Transportation.

A total of 30 SUVs equipped with cameras to catch speeding drivers will move across the state. Depending on construction projects they could pop up on limited access highways including the Southern State and LIE, parkways, and the New York State Thruway.

"The orange cones, signs, and flashing lights that they put out on the roadways, they’re not decorations," said Richard Causin Regional Director of Region 10 with New York State Department of Transportation. "They’re warnings to slow down and move over."

Speeding drivers will get warnings in the mail for the first 30 days but come the middle of May, fines will start at $50 for the first violation, $75 for the second, and $100 for the third ticket, as well as for any other fine in an 18-month period.

"Every death and injury that happens to our highway workers, they’re preventable, and they’re tragic," said Jaime Franchi with Long Island Contractors Association.

While some say it’s just a money grab, those for the program believe it’s a way to prevent accidents and protect workers.

"I’d like to give the workforce the ability to not be working scared but to be confident knowing preparations were put in place so nothing is going happen to them," said Sean Grubert with Haugland Group.

More than half of the money collected will help pay for work zone safety projects. Karen Torres lost her dad to a distracted driver when he was working in a construction zone 17 years ago.

"Everyone is in such a rush that you forget these men and women want to go home every night," Torres said.

Tickets don’t carry points but can be fought within thirty days after citation are received. Unpaid fines may result in a hold on a car registration.