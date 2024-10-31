NY state trooper shot during traffic stop on Long Island; shooter at large

A New York State Trooper was shot in the leg around midnight Thursday during a traffic stop on the Southern State Parkway near exit 17 in Malvern, Nassau County.

Police say the shooter was driving a black Dodge Charger with dual exhaust tips and temporary New Jersey plates reading "99763T." The vehicle fled westbound after the shooting.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.