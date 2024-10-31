Expand / Collapse search
Developing

NY state trooper shot during traffic stop on Long Island; shooter at large

By
Updated  October 31, 2024 11:21am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

NY State trooper shot on Southern State Parkway

The officer is in stable condition and police say they are looking for a driver who fled the scene. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez has the latest from Long Island.

LONG ISLAND - A New York State Trooper was shot in the leg around midnight Thursday during a traffic stop on the Southern State Parkway near exit 17 in Malvern, Nassau County. 

Police say the shooter was driving a black Dodge Charger with dual exhaust tips and temporary New Jersey plates reading "99763T." The vehicle fled westbound after the shooting. 

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.