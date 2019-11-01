NY State Trooper saves bed-ridden man from burning home

article

A New York State Trooper is being hailed as a hero after saving a bed-ridden man from a house that was on fire in Tioga County on Friday.

While on his way to the Broome County Academy Graduation to play with the pipes and drums and dressed in a kilt, Sergeant Robert Bloom III saw a residence that was on fire in Apalachin. Once on scene, he discovered that a bed-ridden man was trapped inside the house.

Sergeant Bloom, the bed-ridden man’s father and a neighbor went into the burning building and managed to get the man into a wheelchair and out of the building. All three were taken to area hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation. All three are said to be in stable condition.

