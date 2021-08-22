NY state trooper dies Sunday on Great Sacandaga Lake

article

The New York State Police confirmed the death of a trooper who was working on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. A statement from the department says the trooper was part of a marine detail.

No information where on the upstate lake the incident took place or the circumstances of the death.



The circumstances of the death are currently under investigation, according to police. The statement says that information will be released as it becomes available.



The identity of the trooper is being withheld pending notification of family.