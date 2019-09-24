NY State Police warn of online employment scam

The New York State Police has issued a warning to the public about an online employment scam.

According to authorities, the scam involves an online interview using Google Hangout or another social media platform for a position the victim is seeking. When offered the job, the victim is told that the company will send them a check to purchase equipment for their new position.

Using that money, the victim then uses money orders to pay for the supplies, depositing them into an account for a specific vendor, named by the alleged employer. Once completed, the victim discovered that the original check was fraudulent and there is no actual vendor.

The New York State Police are offering these tips to prevent yourself from becoming a victim:

Be aware most companies will not conduct interviews by chat over social media platforms

Always be suspicious of any company telling you to deposit checks and obtain a money order

Do your research on the company, the phone number or website they are using to contact you

Anyone who feels they could be the victim of a similar scam is being asked to contact the New York State Police at Middletown and speak with Investigator Stephen Malone at 845-344-5300.