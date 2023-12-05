NY special election for George Santos's former seat scheduled for February

New York State announced that the special election for New York 3, the congressional seat formerly held by disgraced ex-representative George Santos, will be held on February 13, 2024.

Last week Santos was expelled from the House following a scandal-plagued tenure in Congress and a looming criminal trial. He is only the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

The special election will kick off a hotly contested year of congressional races in New York as Democrats look to flip a handful of seats in the state and retake control of the House. The field of candidates for Santos’ seat is already crowded and includes former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat who represented the district before an unsuccessful run for governor last year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 5 NY for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

