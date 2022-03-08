NY senators pose with 9/11-themed banner at climate change rally

article

Two Democratic New York state senators apologized for posing with a climate change banner that evoked images of 9/11.

Senator Rachel May and Senator Robert Jackson posed Tuesday with a banner showing a plane pointed at the twin towers of the World Trade Center that were brought down in the September 11th terror attacks. The plane had the words "climate change" on it.

The senators were at a rally outside the state capitol in Albany for supporters who want $15 billion included in the budget for "climate justice."

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt called it "shameful" and that the use of 9/11 imagery "offends every New Yorker."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

He called on every member of the Senate Democratic Conference to immediately condemn "this disgusting action."

Sen. May later tweeted on her personal account that she had "posed for numerous photos with activists, and did not see the content of the sign" at the rally and march.

She said, "The imagery on the banner is unacceptable and I would never endorse such a cynical use of our state’s history to score cheap points. I apologize sincerely to all New Yorkers and call upon the organizers to similarly condemn this message."

May did not mention the issue on her official state senate Twitter account.

In a statement to FOX5NY.com, Sen. Jackson also said that he was unaware of the artwork on the banner saying he would "never support anything that denigrates the memory of all who were impacted by 9/11. The artwork depicted is wrong and I fully reject it."

Jackson said he is a New York City native and is still personally impacted by 9/11 saying, "I sincerely apologize to anyone who might be confused by any political ploy to mischaracterize my actions. Indeed the only time I saw the banner in its entirety was on the minority leader's social media."

Images from the event showed Jackson addressing the crowd with the banner fully on display behind him.