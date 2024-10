Here's where NY, NJ, CT rank on the 2024 Safest States in America list

Are New York, New Jersey and Connecticut considered "safe" states?

The personal finance site WalletHub ranked the "safest states" in 2024, using a range of metrics, from assaults per capita to the total loss from climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

"The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Overall rank: 24

Total score: 51.27

Personal & residential safety rank: 20

Financial safety rank: 33

Road safety rank: 6

Workplace safety rank: 30

Emergency preparedness rank: 26

Overall rank: 17

Total score: 53.28

Personal & residential safety rank: 8

Financial safety rank: 41

Road safety rank: 14

Workplace safety rank: 29

Emergency preparedness rank: 24

Overall rank: 7

Total score: 59.51

Personal & residential safety rank: 2

Financial safety rank: 26

Road safety rank: 20

Workplace safety rank: 28

Emergency preparedness rank: 16

"In addition, states are made safer by efforts that individual residents take, such as forming a neighborhood watch or working in firefighting and EMT jobs at high rates," Lupo said.

The top five "safest" states in WalletHub's ranking were Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Utah. The bottom five states were Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana at No. 50.