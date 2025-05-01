Playland amusement park opening in jeopardy: 'It would be heartbreaking'

The Brief A summer without Rye Playland is now a possibility. The historic amusement park has opened every summer, except for COVID, since Calvin Coolidge was president. But after the company that signed on to run the park abruptly ended its 30-year deal this winter, the park's future is still in jeopardy.



With summer fast approaching, the opening of Rye Playland, the 96-year-old amusement park that sits along the Long Island Sound, is in jeopardy.

What we know:

The historic Playland Park has opened every summer, except for COVID, since Calvin Coolidge was president.

But after the company that signed on to run the park abruptly ended its 30-year deal this winter – just three years in – the park's future is still in jeopardy.

The thought of not seeing Playland reopen is emotional for one Rye couple, who remember the days when admission was less than a dollar. "It would be heartbreaking," they said.

The backstory:

Playland's roller-coaster ride began over a decade ago when Standard Amusements took on the project. In a controversial privatization deal, Westchester County would own the 280 acres of land, while Standard Amusements would run it.

In the middle of winter, however, a sudden about-face – Standard Amusements at the time claimed the county did not meet construction obligations and missed contractual deadlines. The county has denied the allegations.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, Westchester County Communications director Catherine Cioffi puts the blame on the previous Republican administration, calling the deal to privatize it a "sweetheart deal" to "unload public treasures at the expense of our county's most cherished residents – our children."

Cioffi goes on to say that county taxpayers are now on the hook to return 100% of Standard Amusements' investment, a whopping $125 million.

In his state of the county address last week, County Executive Ken Jenkins still promised that Playland would open this summer in some form. When FOX 5 NY pressed the administration on what rides or attractions would be available, officials said they're still assessing – and with no set date yet.

The other side:

In a statement, Christine Sculti, a Republican candidate for Westchester County executive, said, in part: "The operating agreement for Playland that recently collapsed is not the deal struck by the Astorino administration. That original 2015 agreement was supported by then-Legislator Ken Jenkins as part of a unanimous vote by the Board of Legislators."