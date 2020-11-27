NY reports over 8,000 new coronavirus cases

article

The number of positive coronavirus cases is continuing to increase in New York, as over 8,000 new positive cases were reported on Thursday.

The 8,176 reported cases represents an increase of over 1,000 from the previous day when just 6,933 positive cases were reported.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the test positivity rate in areas under New York’s micro-cluster strategy is 5.69%, while the statewide positivity rate excluding those areas is 3.13%.

A total of 3,103 people have been hospitalized due to the virus in New York, while there were another 39 fatalities Thursday.

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo had announced officials are working on a winter plan for the coronavirus that will add metrics for how it designates virus hot zones.

Advertisement

Cuomo said New York would continue using the approach of micro-clusters, honing in on small geographic areas where virus cases are a particular problem to avoid imposing broad state-wide restrictions and would add factors like the hospitalization rate and the availability of ICU beds.

“We’re going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because that targets the spread, minimizes economic impact and stresses individual and community accountability,” the governor said. “That’s working very well, and all the experts think that is state-of-the-art.”