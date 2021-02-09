NY prisoner found with shiv hidden in nose

article

An officer conducting a contraband search of an inmate at the state prison in Cape Vincent says he found a shank hidden in the man's nose.

It happened on Jan. 29 at the upstate New York facility.

The New York State Correctional Officers Association and Police Benevolent Association, which represents guards, says it was a piece of ceramic sharpened on one end and melted into a plastic cap.



The inmate, who was not named, is serving an 18-year sentence for a Bronx murder.

The union says the inmate voluntarily removed the weapon and turned it over to the officer.

The weapon was placed into evidence and the inmate was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.



On the same day, an officer working in the package room discovered Suboxone inside a package mailed to an inmate. The drug is a prescription used to treat people addicted to opioids. The 10 orange strips were concealed inside pages of a book.

