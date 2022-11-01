NY has $2M, $1M Powerball winners as jackpot grows to $1.2B

article

No one won the grand prize in Monday night's Powerball drawing but a couple of people in New York woke up a lot richer.

A $2 million ticket was sold to a person who picked the five white balls and also paid an extra $1 for the power play option that doubled the second-tier prize. Another New Yorker won $1 million with a ticket without the power play option.

$2 million tickets were also sold in Florida and Oklahoma. $1 million winning tickets were also sold in California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3.

The estimate for the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is now $1.2 billion. The cash value is listed at $596.7 million before taxes.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Once a winning ticket matches the drawing, the Powerball jackpot starts over again at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won.