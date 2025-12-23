NY sells 2 winning Powerball tickets as jackpot hits $1.7B before Christmas

The Brief Two $1 million Powerball tickets were sold in New York, one in Manhattan near Wall Street and another on Long Island. No ticket matched all six numbers, pushing the Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.7 billion ahead of the Christmas Eve drawing. The jackpot has gone 46 straight drawings without a winner, making it one of the largest prizes in U.S. lottery history.



No one won the $1.59 billion Powerball jackpot in Monday night’s drawing, but two tickets sold in New York matched five numbers to claim $1 million second-prize winnings, lottery officials said.

What we know:

One winning ticket was sold at a newsstand at 45 Pine St. in Manhattan, near Wall Street. The second $1 million ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station at 100 W. Merrick Rd. in Valley Stream, in Nassau County.

The two New York winners were among nine $1 million winners nationwide. Other winning tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Powerball winning numbers

Monday night’s winning numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and the red Powerball 7, with a Power Play of 2X.

How much is the Powerball jackpot for Saturday?

With no jackpot winner, the Powerball prize has now grown to $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the previous drawing. Since Sept. 6, there have been 46 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24. The estimated jackpot is expected to become the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings air live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.