Long Island Rail Road strike could happen this week; MTA unveils contingency plan

Get ready Long Island Rail Road riders, workers could go on strike later this week, and ahead of a potential strike as early as midnight Thursday, the MTA has put together a contingency plan.

MTA contingency plan

What you can do:

In a press release, the MTA said it plans to provide limited shuttle bus service to LIRR commuters every 10 minutes during the peak hours on weekdays. The service will be for essential workers who need to commute into Manhattan from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and to Long Island from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Buses will take commuters from the following three LIRR stations to subway transfer points in Queens:

Bellmore Station (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport (A)

Hicksville Station (LIRR) to Mets-Willets Pt (7)

Ronkonkoma Station (LIRR) to Mets-Willets Pt (7)

The MTA says Nassau County commuters should consider taking Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) buses and connecting with the No. 7 subway line and the Jamaica Bus Terminal in Queens. Commuters should also consider driving into Queens and then taking the subway lines they need, although the MTA noted that it anticipates increased traffic.

Garden City, N.Y.: Commuters at the Long Island Rail Road station on Feb. 5, 2025 in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The MTA also recommended the following subway stations as alternatives for commuter drop-offs, but added parking will not be available:

Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue (A)

Kew Gardens Union Turnpike (E)(F)

Mets-Willets Point (7)

Ozone Park-Lefferts Boulevard (A)

Parsons Boulevard (F)

Sheepshead Bay (B)/(Q)

Woodhaven Boulevard (J)

Additionally, the MTA plans to issue prorated refunds to LIRR monthly ticket holders for every business day in September when service may be suspended.

The backstory:

The LIRR says its five unions, representing over 3,700 LIRR workers, are threatening to walk off the job. This includes conductors and engineers who are demanding higher wages.

The MTA says the unions are being unreasonable, rejecting a contract that offered 9.5% wage increases over a period of three years. Officials say the LIRR has the highest paid railroad workforce in the nation. On average, officials say engineers are earning $160,000 per year.

‘Not leave anyone stranded’

What they're saying:

The strike could cause major disruptions to service across the LIRR, impacting more than 270,000 daily riders.

"We couldn't possibly replace the full service that LIRR runs every day as Rob mentioned, but we are trying our best to accommodate those essential workers in an effort to not leave anyone stranded," MTA Chief Customer Officer, Shanifah Rieara, said.

In a statement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, in part: "The Long Island Rail Road is a lifeline for nearly 300,000 Long Islanders each day, and I stand firmly with every rider who simply wants to get to work, school, home, or anywhere else they need to go, without disruption."