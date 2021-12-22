Expand / Collapse search

NY population falls by more than 300,000; now under 20M residents

FILE - The U.S. Census logo appears on census materials received in the mail with an invitation to fill out census information online on March 19, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) article

NEW YORK - New data show that New York's population dropped by about 319,000 in the past year and fewer than 20,000,000 people now live in the state.

The Census Bureau has released 2021 population estimates for the United States on Tuesday.

New York had the largest annual and cumulative numeric population decline in the country, decreasing by 319,020 (1.6%) and 365,336 (1.8%), respectively.

New York’s declining population in the last year was attributed to negative domestic migration with more than 352,000 people moving out of the state.

NYC POPULATION HITS 8.8M

Texas is at the other end of the spectrum.  With a population of 29,527,941 in 2021, Texas had the largest annual and cumulative numeric gain, increasing by 310,288 (1.1%) and 382,436 (1.3%), respectively, according to census figures.

Idaho had the fastest annual and cumulative population increase, growing by 2.9%.

Three states had populations above 20 million in 2021: California (39,237,836), Texas (29,527,941) and Florida (21,781,128). New York dropped below 20 million people in the last year, decreasing from 20,154,933 to 19,835,913.

