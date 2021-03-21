Pharmacies now offering vaccinations as statewide COVID rate increases slightly

article

New York's COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly as expanded access brought the vaccine to pharmacies all across the state.

Pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid are now offering vaccinations to teachers, childcare workers, residents over the age of 60, and those with underlying conditions.

New Yorkers with comorbidities or underlying health conditions can use a doctor's letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity, or a signed certification to show they are eligible for the vaccine.

How to schedule a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy:

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the statewide positivity rate had risen to 3.22% on Saturday, up from 2.95% on Friday. However, hospitalizations dropped to 4,355, the lowest number since December 4 and down 53% from the post-holiday peak.

"We're fighting COVID-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said. "We're in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we've made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools we can use to stay safe and slow the spread. I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and keep making smart decisions—we're moving through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn't over yet."

