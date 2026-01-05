NYS Senate bill would require 'paid for' disclosure on political ads

The Brief A New York State Senate bill would require disclaimers specifying the top financial contributors for political advertisements. NYS Senate bill S8445 was introduced by Sen. Patricia Fahy in June 2025. New York City has a similar law in place.



A New York State Senate bill would require disclaimers specifying the top financial contributors for political advertisements.

Senate bill S8445

What we know:

NYS Senate bill S8445 was introduced by Sen. Patricia Fahy in June 2025.

The bill would amend the current election law in the state, requiring the disclosure of major contributors on "independent expenditure communications" – in other words, a political ad.

The bill in its entirety can be read below:

The top three donors behind any political mailer, robocall or digital communication would also have to be disclosed under this legislation.

"Voters have a right to know who’s trying to influence their decisions and elections in New York State," Fahy said. "If powerful interests are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in dark money to sway an election, that should be front and center for all New York State voters."

NYC similar legislation

New York City has a similar law in place:

New York City's Campaign Finance Board cites a rule that advertisements and expenditures that exceed $1,000 must include a "paid for" notice.