3 New Yorkers were passengers of hantavirus-infected cruise ship

The Brief Three passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius, the ship connected to a potential hantavirus outbreak, are New York state residents. The commissioner of New York City's Department of Health, Dr. Alister Martin, posted the update on X. The risk to New Yorkers is currently "extremely low," according to the commissioner.



Three passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius, the ship connected to a potential hantavirus outbreak, are New York state residents.

3 NYers being monitored for signs of hantavirus

What we know:

The commissioner of New York City's Department of Health, Dr. Alister Martin, posted the update on X.

One of the three passengers is from New York City. All three are currently staying on a Nebraska Air Force base.

The risk to New Yorkers is currently "extremely low," according to the commissioner.

What is hantavirus?

Dig deeper:

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses primarily spread to humans through contact with infected rodents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People can become infected by breathing in virus particles from rodent urine, droppings or saliva, especially in enclosed spaces that have not been cleaned properly. The virus can also spread through rodent bites in rare cases.

In the United States, hantavirus can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, or HPS, a severe respiratory illness that can be deadly.

TOPSHOT - This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. An outbreak of "severe acute respiratory illness" on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic has Expand

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms often resemble the flu and can include:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headaches

Chills

Nausea or stomach problems

As the illness progresses, some patients develop coughing and severe shortness of breath as fluid builds up in the lungs.

The CDC says hantavirus pulmonary syndrome has a fatality rate of about 35%.

How to reduce your risk

What you can do:

Health officials recommend:

Avoiding contact with rodents and rodent droppings

Sealing holes or openings in homes

Using gloves and masks when cleaning rodent-infested areas

Avoiding sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings directly, which can spread particles into the air

The CDC advises using disinfectant and proper ventilation when cleaning enclosed spaces where rodents may be present.