Realtor.com has released its 2024 list of hottest zip codes for home sales, and towns in NY and NJ made the list!

The real estate listings website created its ranking using an algorithm that factors in two characteristics of the housing market:

Market demand, as measured by unique visitors per property on Realtor.com.

The pace of the housing market, calculated by the number of days a home listing is on the website.

Seven of the 10 hottest zip codes on this year’s list are in the Northeast, while the Midwest claims three spots on the list. Realtor.com noted that three of the Midwest zip codes were on the 2023 list.

43230 Gahanna, Ohio 63021 Ballwin, Mo. 01970 Salem, Mass. 07920 Basking Ridge, NJ 14609 Rochester, NY 08054 Mount Laurel, NJ 01453 Leominster, Mass. 01085 Westfield, Mass. 46322 Highland, IN 18062 Macungie, Pa.

Homes in the hottest zip codes were on the market for an average of 13 days in June 2024, more than a month less than the national median.

According to Realtor.com, homes on this year’s list offer value for potential buyers. Compared to the greater U.S. housing market, each of the top 10 has a lower median list price and/or median listing price per square foot.

To see the full list of hottest zip codes on the housing market, click HERE.

Daniel Miller, with the FOX Digital Team, helped contribute to this report.