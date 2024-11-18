Grimmway Farms carrot recall: Full list of impacted brands, products

The Brief A multi-state E. coli outbreak has been linked to recalled organic whole carrots and baby carrots in the U.S. The outbreak has sickened dozens of people nationwide, including in NY and NJ, and caused at least one death. The recalled carrots were sold in bags under multiple brands.



A multi-state E. coli outbreak, which includes infections in New York and New Jersey, has been linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole carrots and baby carrots in the U.S.

CARROT RECALL 2024: DETAILS l BRANDS IMPACTED

The outbreak has sickened dozens of people nationwide and caused at least one death, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Carrots on store shelves right now "are likely not affected but may be in people's homes," the CDC warned.

"If you have any recalled carrots in your home, throw them out or return them to the store," the agency said.

The carrots were recalled via an announcement on Nov. 16. They were sold in bags under multiple brands, including:

365

Cal-Organic

Nature's Promise

O-Organics

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

According to public health officials, at least 39 people were infected and 15 were hospitalized across 18 states after eating organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms, based in Bakersfield, California.

E. coli O121 infections linked to the recalled carrots have been reported in New York and New Jersey, as well as Washington, Oregon, California, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Minnesota, Missouri, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Massachusetts.

Organic whole carrots

All the organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail stores between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23, 2024, officials said. No best-if-used-by-dates were printed on the bags of organic whole carrots.

365: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Bunny Luv: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb

Cal-Organic: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb

Compliments: 2lb

Full Circle: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Good & Gather: 2lb

GreenWise: 1lb, 25lbs

Marketside: 2lb

Nature's Promise: 1lb, 5lb

O-Organics: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb

President's Choice: 2lb

Simple Truth: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Trader Joe's: 1lb

Wegmans: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Wholesome Pantry: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Organic BABY (cut and peeled) carrots with specific best-if-used-by dates

365: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

Bunny Luv: 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 12 24)

Cal-Organic: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

Compliments: 1lb (SEP 14 24-OCT 24 24)

Full Circle: 1lb (SEP 14 24-OCT 24 24)

Good & Gather: 12oz, 1lb (SEP 14 24-NOV 02 24)

GreenWise: 1lb (SEP 11 24-OCT 26 24)

Grimmway Farms: 25 lb bag (SEP 11 24-OCT 03 24)

Marketside: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

Nature's Promise: 1lb (SEP 13 24-OCT 25 24)

O-Organics: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

President's Choice: 1lb, 2lb (11 SEP 24-02 NOV 24)

Raley’s: 1lb (SEP 14 24-OCT 23 24)

Simple Truth: 1lb, 2lb (SEP 14 24-NOV 02 24)

Sprouts: 1lb, 2lb (SEP 13 24-NOV 04 24)

Trader Joe's: 1lb (SEP 13 24-NOV 04 24)

Wegmans: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 14 24-NOV 02 24)

Wholesome Pantry: 1lb, 2lb (SEP 16 24-NOV 07 24)

E. coli symptoms

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually start three to four days after eating the bacteria. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

People with severe symptoms of an E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell the provider what they ate, the CDC said. E. coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.