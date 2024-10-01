These NY, NJ, CT small cities are some of the best in the US

WalletHub has come out with their 2024 list of the Best Small Cities in America, and New York and New Jersey were each represented in the top 20.

The website compared over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to the number of restaurants per capita.

"Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down your cost of living," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lugo. "On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life.

Percentile: 99

Total Score: 68.75

Affordability rank: 101

Economic health rank: 184

Education and health rank: 34

Quality of life rank: 950

Safety rank: 21

Percentile: 99

Total Score: 68.36

Affordability rank: 621

Economic health rank: 262

Education and health rank: 52

Quality of life rank: 43

Safety rank: 461

"While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas," Lupo said.

1. Carmel, IN

2. Brookfield, WI

3. Lexington, MA

4. Fishers, IN

5. Appleton, WI

6. Apex, NC

7. Brentwood, TN

8. Lancaster, PA

9. Bozeman, MT

10. Westfield, IN

11. Milton, MA

12. Fair Lawn, NJ

13. Leesburg, VA

14. Noblesville, IN

15. Castle Rock, CO

16. Kaysville, UT

17. Saratoga Springs, NY

18. Downers Grove, IL

19. Needham, MA

20. Arlington, MA

Other small cities in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut also made the full list. To see it, click HERE.