What does it take to be among the top 1% in NY, NJ and CT?

Personal finance site GoBankingRates used IRS data from 2021, the most recent available tax year data, and adjusted it to reflect 2024 dollar values in order to find the top 1% income threshold for each state.

Here's where New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ranked.

New York ranked 6th overall, where you need to earn $999,747 to be a part of the top 1%.

New Jersey ranked 5th overall, where you need to earn $1,010,101 to be a part of the top 1%.

Connecticut ranked 1st overall, where you need to earn $1,192,947 to be a part of the top 1%.

"Somewhat surprisingly, the Northeast beats out the West Coast for the highest incomes needed to crack the top 1%," the website said.

What is the ‘top 1%?’

The "top 1%" is a term that generally refers to the wealthiest people in a population based on income or net worth.

The data from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) shows that annual wages for the top 1% in 2021 in the U.S. reached $819,324 on average. Those considered to be in the top 0.1% earned an average of $3,312,693 annually.

Featured article

Meanwhile, those in the bottom 90% earned an average income of $36,571 annually, EPI data showed.

Income needed to be in top 1% in all 50 US states

Connecticut: $1,192,947 Massachusetts: $1,152,992 California: $1,072,248 Washington: $1,024,599 New Jersey: $1,010,101 New York: $999,747 Colorado: $896,273 Florida: $882,302 Wyoming: $872,896 New Hampshire: $839,742 Utah: $811,929 Illinois: $811,004 Nevada: $804,627 Texas: $789,003 Virginia: $787,471 Maryland: $767,688 Minnesota: $755,880 South Dakota: $752,849 Montana: $741,182 Idaho: $728,859 Georgia: $725,284 Pennsylvania: $720,778 Arizona: $713,264 North Dakota: $708,284 Oregon: $707,296 Tennessee: $702,934 North Carolina: $688,506 Kansas: $674,225 Rhode Island: $673,902 Nebraska: $651,641 Vermont: $645,255 Alaska: $642,707 Delaware: $640,330 South Carolina: $632,805 Wisconsin: $631,993 Hawaii: $631,383 Michigan: $625,158 Missouri: $610,837 Maine: $609,173 Louisiana: $608,143 Ohio: $601,685 Iowa: $591,921 Alabama: $577,017 Indiana: $572,403 Oklahoma: $559,981 Arkansas: $550,469 Kentucky: $532,013 New Mexico: $493,013 Mississippi: $456,309 West Virginia: $435,302

Kelly Hayes, with the FOX Digital team, helped contribute to this report.