Considering retirement in NY, NJ, CT? 2024 rankings reveal top states

If you're considering retiring in NY, NJ and CT, you may change your mind based on these 2024 rankings.

A new study from Bankrate ranked all 50 U.S. states to determine the best to retire in 2024. The report ranked the states based on metrics important to retirees, including affordability, overall well-being, cost of health care, weather and crime.

"The reality is that most Americans feel behind on saving for retirement, which means affordability is critical," Bankrate analyst Alex Gailey said in a statement. "A move to a more affordable location could be an effective way for soon-to-be retirees to stretch their retirement savings in this economy. If you’re behind on savings and retirement is just a few years away, now’s the time to play catch-up."

Here's how New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ranked:

Overall rank: 49

Affordability rank: 49

Quality/cost of healthcare rank: 32

Well-being rank: 4

Weather rank: 37

Crime rank: 15

Overall rank: 35

Affordability rank: 40

Quality/cost of healthcare rank: 28

Well-being rank: 13

Weather rank: 19

Crime rank: 3

Overall rank: 31

Affordability rank: 43

Quality/cost of healthcare rank: 14

Well-being rank: 6

Weather rank: 25

Crime rank: 4

Where was the best place to retire?

The new study found Delaware is the best state to retire in 2024, moving up from 2nd place last year. Iowa, which was last year's number one, dropped to 9th place, according to the report.

"Delaware overtook Iowa for the number one spot in this year’s ranking of the best and worst states to retire," Gailey continued. "While Delaware is a pricier state to live in, the state’s high-quality healthcare, light tax burden, affordable homeowners insurance and good weather propelled it to the top spot this year."

Which state ranked last?

Alaska held last place in both the 2023 and 2024 rankings.

Stephanie Weaver, with the FOX Digital Team, helped contribute to this report.