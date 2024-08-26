NY, NJ, CT struggle in hardest-working state rankings l Full list

WalletHub has released their 2024 list of the Hardest-Working States in America, and it wasn't good news for the Tri-State area, especially New York.

To determine where Americans work the hardest, the website compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators, ranging from average workweek hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs to the average leisure time spent per day.

"It’s undeniable that America has fostered a culture of hard work, with people working longer hours than residents of other developed countries and often leaving vacation time on the table," said WalletHub analyst, Cassandra Happe.

Here's a look at where New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ranked:

Overall rank: 43

Total score: 37.13

Direct work factors rank: 45

Indirect work factors rank: 17

Overall rank: 46

Total score: 36.74

Direct work factors rank: 49

Indirect work factors rank: 11

Overall rank: 49

Total score: 33.72

Direct work factors rank: 50

Indirect work factors rank: 18

"Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health," Happe said.

1. North Dakota

2. Alaska

3. Nebraska

4. Wyoming

5. South Dakota

6. Maryland

7. Texas

8. Colorado

9. New Hampshire

10. Kansas

11. Virginia

12. Oklahoma

13. Georgia

14. Hawaii

15. Tennessee

16. Mississippi

17. Iowa

18. Alabama

19. Louisiana

20. Missouri

21. Minnesota

22. Maine

23. North Carolina

24. Indiana

25. Montana

26. South Carolina

27. Idaho

28. Utah

29. Arkansas

30. Florida

31. Vermont

32. Arizona

33. Wisconsin

34. Pennsylvania

35. Washington

36. Delaware

37. Kentucky

38. Massachusetts

39. California

40. Illinois

41. Oregon

42. Ohio

43. New Jersey

44. Rhode Island

45. Nevada

46. Connecticut

47. New Mexico

48. Michigan

49. New York

50. West Virginia