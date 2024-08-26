NY, NJ, CT struggle in hardest-working state rankings l Full list
NEW YORK - WalletHub has released their 2024 list of the Hardest-Working States in America, and it wasn't good news for the Tri-State area, especially New York.
To determine where Americans work the hardest, the website compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators, ranging from average workweek hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs to the average leisure time spent per day.
"It’s undeniable that America has fostered a culture of hard work, with people working longer hours than residents of other developed countries and often leaving vacation time on the table," said WalletHub analyst, Cassandra Happe.
Here's a look at where New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ranked:
New Jersey
- Overall rank: 43
- Total score: 37.13
- Direct work factors rank: 45
- Indirect work factors rank: 17
Connecticut
- Overall rank: 46
- Total score: 36.74
- Direct work factors rank: 49
- Indirect work factors rank: 11
New York
- Overall rank: 49
- Total score: 33.72
- Direct work factors rank: 50
- Indirect work factors rank: 18
"Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health," Happe said.
Full list
1. North Dakota
2. Alaska
3. Nebraska
4. Wyoming
5. South Dakota
6. Maryland
7. Texas
8. Colorado
9. New Hampshire
10. Kansas
11. Virginia
12. Oklahoma
13. Georgia
14. Hawaii
15. Tennessee
16. Mississippi
17. Iowa
18. Alabama
19. Louisiana
20. Missouri
21. Minnesota
22. Maine
23. North Carolina
24. Indiana
25. Montana
26. South Carolina
27. Idaho
28. Utah
29. Arkansas
30. Florida
31. Vermont
32. Arizona
33. Wisconsin
34. Pennsylvania
35. Washington
36. Delaware
37. Kentucky
38. Massachusetts
39. California
40. Illinois
41. Oregon
42. Ohio
43. New Jersey
44. Rhode Island
45. Nevada
46. Connecticut
47. New Mexico
48. Michigan
49. New York
50. West Virginia