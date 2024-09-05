Expand / Collapse search

America’s top colleges: These NY, NJ, CT schools made the list

Published  September 5, 2024 9:03am EDT
America’s top colleges

Forbes has released their 2024 list of America’s Top Colleges.

NEW YORK - Forbes has released their list of America’s Top Colleges, and Princeton University in NJ came out on top for the second year in a row.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l CONNECTICUT

"As the fourth oldest college in the United States, Princeton has a deep history that spans 276 years," the website said. "The university offers 37 degree concentrations and over 50 interdepartmental certificate programs, with some of the most popular majors being social sciences, engineering, public administration, and social service professions."

For a look at how Forbes ranks the colleges, click HERE.

New York

  • Columbia University (#6)
  • Cornell University (#10)
  • Colgate University (#45)
  • New York University (#49)

Connecticut

  • Yale University (#4)

Rounding out the top 5 was Stanford University in second, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University and the University of California, Berkeley.

To see the full list, click HERE.