America’s top colleges: These NY, NJ, CT schools made the list

Forbes has released their list of America’s Top Colleges, and Princeton University in NJ came out on top for the second year in a row.

"As the fourth oldest college in the United States, Princeton has a deep history that spans 276 years," the website said. "The university offers 37 degree concentrations and over 50 interdepartmental certificate programs, with some of the most popular majors being social sciences, engineering, public administration, and social service professions."

Rounding out the top 5 was Stanford University in second, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University and the University of California, Berkeley.

