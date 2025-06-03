Sisters urge NY lawmakers to require more closed-captioned movie showings

The Brief Three sisters are pushing state lawmakers to pass a bill requiring movie theaters to bring closed captioning to more showings. The bill would not be for all shows, just a portion of movies shown at theaters across New York. "The whole idea is that these devices that are given to help amplify sounds and things are usually broken."



Three sisters from Queens are pushing New York state lawmakers to pass a bill requiring movie theaters to bring closed captioning to more showings.

The sisters are motivated by their love for their mother, whose movie-going experience is sometimes hindered by her impaired hearing.

Big picture view:

The bill would not be for all shows, just a portion of movies shown at theaters across the state that have more than 10 shows scheduled per week.

Local perspective:

Theaters in New York City have already been doing it since 2021, but the bill would make it a requirement for theaters in the rest of the state.

What they're saying:

"Really want to push for these open captions on the physical screen because the whole idea is that these devices that are given to help amplify sounds and things are usually broken," said one of the sisters, Julia Lin, who’s also the co-founder of the Deaf and HOH Friendly initiative. "They're expensive and it just makes the entire experience less enjoyable."

What's next:

With less than two weeks left in the legislative session for the round, the sisters are trying to get the bill through now.

What you can do:

If you feel strongly in support of the bill, the sisters are asking you to contact your state assemblyperson or state senator to let them know where you stand.