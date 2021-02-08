NY man dies shortly after vaccination, allergic reaction not suspected

A man died shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at the Javits Center in Manhattan but it was not believed to be due to an allergic reaction, state officials say.

The man, in his 70s, collapsed as he was leaving the vaccination site on Sunday morning.

"On-site security and first responders were by his side within seconds, but sadly the man passed away a short time later at a hospital," New York State health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement to Fox5NY.com.

The incident occurred approximately 25 minutes after he was vaccinated, and following the required 15 minute observation period. Heath officials say he exhibited no adverse reactions or any distress. They added that initial indications are that the man did not have any allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

New York State public health experts say that the vaccine is safe, and together with continued vigilance including wearing a mask and social distancing, it will bring an end to this pandemic.

Advertisement

"I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated, Zucker stated.

The Javit Center opened as a mass-vaccination site in January. It is one of several in the New York City area.