NY leaders rally against surveillance pricing, which uses shoppers' personal data to set prices
NEW YORK - New York leaders, advocates and labor unions rallied against surveillance pricing, a practice that uses shoppers’ personal data to set individualized prices.
NY leaders rally against surveillance pricing
What we know:
New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with other local elected officials and leaders, rallied in support of the One Fair Price Package earlier today, May 5.
The package consists of two bills, both aimed at combating surveillance pricing:
- One Fair Price Act – would prohibit the use of algorithmically set prices in New York
- Protecting Consumers and Jobs from Discriminatory Pricing Act – would prohibit the use of electronic shelving labels in New York
"New Yorkers are already facing higher prices everywhere they look, and we must use every tool at our disposal to protect families from predatory pricing schemes," James said. "We must pass this legislation to ensure one fair price for all."
The Source: This article includes information from a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office.