NY leaders rally against surveillance pricing, which uses shoppers' personal data to set prices

The Brief New York leaders, advocates and labor unions rallied against surveillance pricing, a practice that uses shoppers’ personal data to set individualized prices. The leaders rallied in support of two bills aimed at combating the practice in New York. "New Yorkers are already facing higher prices everywhere they look, and we must use every tool at our disposal to protect families from predatory pricing schemes," New York's attorney general said.



New York leaders, advocates and labor unions rallied against surveillance pricing, a practice that uses shoppers’ personal data to set individualized prices.

NY leaders rally against surveillance pricing

What we know:

New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with other local elected officials and leaders, rallied in support of the One Fair Price Package earlier today, May 5.

The package consists of two bills, both aimed at combating surveillance pricing:

"New Yorkers are already facing higher prices everywhere they look, and we must use every tool at our disposal to protect families from predatory pricing schemes," James said. "We must pass this legislation to ensure one fair price for all."