New York law prohibits employers from accessing your private social media accounts

Your private social media accounts are about to be protected from those who employ you or your potential employers in New York State.

A new bill (S2518A) is coming in March 2024. It "prohibits an employer from requesting that an employee or applicant disclose any means for accessing an electronic personal account."

"There are a lot of people who have said you’re losing a lot of freedom if you’re requiring people to grant access to employers," employment lawyer Amy Feldman said. "The accounts that you use purely for personal reasons your employers can’t demand access."

Featured article

People should keep in mind that if it’s an account, like LinkedIn for example, that your company pays for or if you access private accounts on a company device or network, then the law might not apply.

Click HERE to check out new laws in New Jersey.

Click HERE to check out new laws in Connecticut.

More New York laws that take effect in 2024

Several new laws in New York are set to take effect in 2024. Here's a look at some of them that could impact your life beginning next year.

Minimum wage to increase

New York State will raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour for employees in New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

"In the face of steadily rising costs and inflation, this historic plan to overhaul New York's minimum wage will ensure that the wages of those hit hardest by the affordability crisis - including women, single mothers and people of color -- keep pace with the cost of living," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Free school menstrual products

Senate Bill S5913A requires menstrual products to be offered for free in non-public schools.

"From simply updating the way certain products are referred to, to expanding access to vital resources for those who may need them most, as time progresses, so should our laws," Hochul said.

Protecting New York tenants

NYCHA will have to give tenants written notice about water outages and when water is not safe for drinking or cooking.

"New York has the highest percentage of renters of any state in the nation, and I’m proud to sign this legislation which will ensure tenants have additional, critical protections," Gov. Hochul said.