NCAA woman of the year among 6 killed in NY plane crash; victims ID'd

The Brief Authorities released the identities of the six people killed over the weekend in a plane crash in New York state. Karenna Groff, a former Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) soccer player who was named the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022, was one of the victims. The aircraft was discovered "compressed, buckled and embedded in the terrain" of the muddy field, a NTSB official said.



Authorities released the identities of the six people killed in a New York plane crash on Saturday, including a highly-acclaimed former student athlete.

Who were the victims?

What we know:

The six victims, most of whom were related, died at around 12:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was en route to Columbia County Airport in Hudson when it crashed into an open, muddy field in Copake, around 10 miles south.

Karenna Groff, a former Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) soccer player who was named the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022, was one of the decedents, as well as both of her parents, Dr. Michael Groff and Dr. Joy Saini. Groff had been studying medicine at New York University at the time.

Her brother, Jared Groff, and his partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, were also killed on the flight. Karenna Groff's boyfriend, James Santoro, was aboard the flight and died as well.

What happened?

Timeline:

The six had boarded the plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains earlier that morning. Shortly before the crash, the pilot had radioed air traffic control at Columbia County Airport to say that he had missed the initial approach and requested a new approach plan.

Air traffic controllers prepared new coordinates and attempted to send a low altitude alert three times to the pilot, who did not respond.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, which may take as many as 24 months to complete.

The aircraft, which was a private plane owned by Michael Groff, was discovered "compressed, buckled and embedded in the terrain" of the muddy field, NTSB official Todd Inman said in a briefing on Sunday.

Inman also said that authorities obtained video of the flight, which appeared to show that the aircraft was intact "and crashed at a high rate of descent into the ground."

The NTSB also said that the plane had a recently-upgraded cockpit with newer FAA-certified technology, and that the pilot was flying under instrument flight rules instead of visual flight rules.

James’ father, John Santoro, expressed sorrow over the tragedy and described the Groffs as a "wonderful family" to The Associated Press.

"The world lost a lot of very good people who were going to do a lot of good for the world if they had the opportunity," the grieving father said. "We’re all personally devastated."