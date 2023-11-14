NY Jets and Giants, nonprofits curbing food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving

Hundreds of Brooklyn residents lined up at Food Bank for New York City’s mobile pantry in East New York to fill their bags with all the Thanksgiving trimmings, from canned cranberry sauce to collard greens.

"Food is a love language for Food Bank for New York City." — Camesha Grant, Organization’s Vice President for Community Impact and Investment

The organization is fighting against food insecurity in all five boroughs to ensure those who lack the financial resources can still receive consistent access to healthy food, especially during the holidays.

More than 200 families received fresh produce and pantry items meant for their Thanksgiving table.

"Everybody deserves love during the holidays and every family deserves the opportunity to sit at the table to make memories to really enjoy that time over food," Grant said.

New York Giants Player Kayvon Thibodeaux handed 250 turkeys donated by his organization, the Jream Foundation, which supports youth development.

"I think the best part about this is being able to create that family aspect when it comes to having a family meal or having a dinner during the holiday season." — Kayvon Thibodeaux

In Harlem, New York Jets players CJ Mosely and Solomon Thomas also distributed food to those in need at Food Bank’s community kitchen and pantry.

Food Bank says 1.2 million New Yorkers are currently experiencing food insecurity, a figure that has increased due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over in East Harlem, Robin Hood — New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization — in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy released data from the latest annual Poverty Tracker report on Tuesday.

"Nearly half of all families with children in the city do not have enough to eat," said Robin Hood CEO Richard Buery. "A third of all adult New Yorkers now say the same."

Additionally, they found that four out of five New Yorkers experiencing severe food hardship were also coping with at least one other severe material hardship such as having a utility cut off, not being able to see a doctor, or having to stay in a shelter, according to Christopher Wimer, co-director of Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy.

By providing food and meals for New Yorkers and their families, the mission of all groups is to reduce food insecurity throughout the city and lessen the burden this holiday.