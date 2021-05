NY Jets 2021-22 schedule

article

Here is the schedule for the New York Jets.

Week 1

Sun. 9/12 1 p.m.

at Carolina Panthers

Week 2

Sun. 9/19 1 p.m.

New England Patriots

Week 3

Sun. 9/26 4:05 p.m.

at Denver Broncos

Week 4

Sun. 10/3 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans

Week 5

Sun. 10/10 9:30 a.m.

at Atlanta Falcons (in London)

Week 6

Bye

Week 7

Sun. 10/24 1 p.m.

at New England Patriots

Week 8

Sun. 10/31 1 p.m.

at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 9

Thurs. 11/4 8:20 p.m.

at Indianapolis Colts

Week 10

Sun. 11/14 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills

Week 11

Sun. 11/21 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins

Week 12

Sun. 11/28 1 p.m.

at Houston Texans

Week 13

Sun. 12/5 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14

Sun. 12/12 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints

Week 15

TBD

at Miami Dolphins

Week 16

Sun. 12/26 3:39 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17

Sun. 1/2 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18

Sun 1/9 1 p.m.

at Buffalo Bills