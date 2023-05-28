NY homeowner accused of fatally shooting woman who drove to wrong address blames 'hunters': court docs

The New York man charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman because the driver of the car she was riding in pulled up to the wrong address, claimed that hunters were responsible for the shooting.

Kevin Monahan, 65, purported to law enforcement attempting to coax him out of his home in the town of Hebron after the April 15 slaying of Kaylin Gillis that he had been in bed since 8:30 p.m. and that there are "hunters shooting up here all the time," court filings read, according to the Albany Times Union. The shooting occurred at around 10 p.m.

As he was refusing deputies' commands to exit his home, Monahan told them to "leave me alone" and "get out of my yard, so I can go back to bed."

Monahan was arraigned last week on charges of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence. He remains in Warren County Jail, and judges have declined to set bail.

Kevin Monahan was charged with second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

He allegedly fired at a vehicle Gillis, of Schuylerville, was riding in with three friends looking for another friend's house when the driver mistakenly pulled into his driveway after making a wrong turn. The driver was attempting to turn the car around when Monahan came outside and fired his shotgun, with one of his shots striking Gillis.

The car's occupants never left the vehicle and did not interact with Monahan while in his driveway, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said following the shooting. He said the area is very rural with many dirt roads and that it is easy to get lost.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said the car's occupants never left the vehicle and did not interact with Kevin Monahan while in his driveway. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The group called 911 and emergency crews rushed to the area, where they performed CPR on Gillis. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monahan was uncooperative and refused to leave his home after deputies showed up to investigate, but was taken into custody after about an hour of talking to law enforcement, Murphy said.

According to the court filings, Monahan also allegedly told deputies he did not want to talk to them because "I wasn't going to walk down there in the dark, I mean you guys are cops, but you know, who knows these days."

He allegedly told them, "It's been really quiet right here."

Monahan’s attorney, Kurt Mausert, said the accusation that his client was uncooperative is "complete hooey," according to the Albany Times Union.

The sheriff said in a TV interview after the incident that Monahan showed "no remorse" about the deadly encounter.

Monahan is scheduled to return to court on July 28, and a trial date was set for September 7.