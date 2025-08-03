NY high school grad detained by ICE for 'visa that expired over 2 years ago,' officials say

The Brief A community is speaking out after a 20-year-old woman was detained in immigration court last week. Her attorney says her visa is in good standing. Homeland Security says her visa expired two years ago.



A 20-year-old woman showed up to immigration court last week for what her lawyer says was a routine immigration hearing. Instead, she was detained by ICE, sparking an outcry from her community.

What we know:

Yeonsoo Go came to the United States from South Korea four years ago on a religious visa. She arrived with her mom, who is now a priest at an Episcopal priest.

Go's visa is still in good standing, set to expire in December, according to her attorney, who says everything went well in court on Thursday.

She says the judge scheduled Go's next court appearance for October, but the 20-year-old was detained by ICE agents when she walked out of the courtroom.

Go also reportedly has an application pending for a renewal of her visa.

What they're saying:

Homeland Security says Go, Scarsdale High School graduate, was in the country on an expired visa.

"Yeonsoo Go, an illegal alien from South Korea, overstayed her visa that expired more than two years ago," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to FOX 5 NY on Sunday. "President Trump and Secretary Noem are committed to restoring integrity to the visa program and ensuring it is not abused to allow aliens a permanent one-way ticket to remain in the U.S. ICE arrested her on July 31 and placed her in expedited removal proceedings."

The other side:

Faith leaders, elected officials, community members and friends gathered outside immigration court to demand the release of the 20-year-old.

"We call for the end of weaponization in our courts," said Rt. Rev. Matthew Heyd, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. "We stand up for a New York and a country that respects the dignity of every person."

They say they can't get in touch with her, and fear she could be moved to another facility.