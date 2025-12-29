NYS Dept. of Health confirms over 70k flu cases in 1 week

The Brief New York State's Department of Health recorded over 70k cases of the flu in one week, breaking the previous record of flu cases reported in that time period. Hospitalizations due to influenza have risen by 63%. The Department of Health recommends that people take these preventative actions to help stop the spread of the flu.



Over 70k flu cases in 1 week

By the numbers:

The department's most recent data shows 71,123 positive flu cases reported in one week – the most that the department has ever recorded in one week since influenza was made reportable in 2004.

Hospitalizations due to influenza have risen by 63%.

The Department of Health recommends that people take these preventative actions to help stop the spread of the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when sick.

Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

New York's official flu tracker can be found here. More information about influenza overall can be found here.