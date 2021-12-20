NY health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

New York State Acting Health Commissioner Mary Bassett has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the governor announced.

Bassett received a positive result on a rapid test, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at her pandemic briefing. Bassett, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster, is awaiting the result from a PCR test. In the meantime, she left her office and went home, Hochul said.

"She's feeling fine and we're thinking about her and her family," Hochul said.

Everyone who works closely with or comes into close contact with the governor is tested every day.

Hochul appointed Bassett acting commissioner on Dec. 1. She is a former commissioner of New York City's Health Department.

