GoFundMe data shows NY is one of the most generous states

The Brief New York is one of the most generous states in the United States, according to GoFundMe. Also notable is that four different communities in New York were included in the top 25 most generous communities. The United States was the second most generous country of 2025, beaten only by Ireland.



New York is one of the most generous states in the United States, according to GoFundMe.

5th most generous state

By the numbers:

GoFundMe's 2025 Year in Help report revealed that New York is the fifth most generous state in the United States by percent of repeat donors. In first place is California, followed by Vermont, Alaska and Oregon.

Also notable is that four different communities in New York were included in the top 25 most generous communities:

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Ulster County (found near the Hudson River)

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Oneida County

Big picture view:

The United States was the second most generous country of 2025, beaten only by Ireland.