How to watch New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 21

The New York Giants will travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles did not have to play in the Wild Card round after securing the number 1 spot in the NFC for the playoffs. The Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the Wild Card round.

Saturday will mark the third time in just over a month that the Eagles will play the Giants. They just played each other on January 7, 2023. The Eagles won that game 22-16. The first meeting of the season was on December 11, 2022. The Eagles won that game 48-22.

The Giants, winners of four Super Bowls, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Giants overcame injuries and a 2-4-1 slide in November and early December to become the third NFC East team to qualify for the postseason, joining Philadelphia and Dallas.

Eagles Giants Playoff history

The Eagles and Giants have a previous playoff history. The teams have met 4 times. The last meeting was in the Divisional Round in 2009. The Eagles beat the Giants 23-11. The Eagles beat the Giants two years earlier 23-20. The Giants won the first two playoff games between the teams.

What time does the Giants-Eagles game start?

The game takes place Saturday, January 21, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST at Lincoln Financial Field. The pre-game coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the NY Giants playoff game?

The Eagles vs. Giants NFL playoff game will air on FOX 5 in New York.

The game will also stream on the FOX Sports app.